Storm set to welcome back big guns for Sharks clash

MELBOURNE are set to welcome back star players Will Chmabers and Nelson Asofa-Solomona for their preliminary final with the Sharks.

Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr insists returning centre Will Chambers doesn't owe the Storm anything on return from a three-game suspension.

Chambers is available to play his first game in more than a month against Cronulla, after being banned for three games for a crusher tackle on Parramatta's Jarryd Hayne in round 23.

His suspension had come at the worst possible time for the Storm, who also lost winger Suliasi Vunivalu to a hamstring injury for the final two games of the regular season.

The ban marked Chambers' third of the year, after he also copped two games for dangerous contact in round four and another match for a raised knee in State of Origin I.

But Addo-Carr said there was no pressure on him to deliver after watching on from the sidelines for the past three matches.

"Not at all. He's been here for a while now. All his focused on is doing his job for the team," Addo-Carro told reporters.

"That stuff happens, you do get suspended."

Cheyse Blair is expected to make way for Chambers when coach Craig Bellamy names his side for Friday's grand final qualifier on Tuesday, despite scoring a double in their last-start win over South Sydney.

But Chambers' inclusion will be a big bonus for the Storm, given that even after a tough year by his standards he still brings with him the experience of 16 finals matches as well as 10 Origins for Queensland and five Tests for Australia.

"The biggest thing is experience and energy. He carries the ball really well for us. It's good to have him back," Addo-Carr said.

"In saying that we've had people fill his spot and do their job as best as they can."

Meanwhile, Melbourne players were confident on Sunday that Kiwi forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona would overcome an ankle injury to play on Friday night after coming through the past week of training unscathed.