Storm season settles in with more on the way

Storms are expected to hang around Bundaberg for the coming days as storm season kicks in.

STORM season is well and truly upon us with thunderstorms and rain expected in Bundaberg for much of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the wet weather to stick around until at least Thursday.

BoM Meteorologist James Thompson said storms could hit Bundaberg again today after much of Queensland saw storm activity yesterday.

He said the activity was the result of a moist atmosphere.

However, Mr Thompson said there’s a chance not everyone will be lucky.

“Some people may miss out on any showers storms this week,” he said.

“There could be rainfall total in excess 5 to 10mm with each shower or storm, some places may reach between 50 and 100mm over next four to five days.

“There’s still a chance of a shower on Thursday with conditions possibly starting to settle between Thursday and Friday.”

While things are expected to clear towards the end of the week, Mr Thompson said the bureau weren’t ruling anything out just yet.

“This time of year we are in storm season so it’s tricky to rule out storms any day in the next week, but the best chance it through the next three to four days,” he said.

While the weather will be wet, it won’t necessarily be cooler.

“A lot of these storms are being driven by moisture rather than heat, in saying that it will be relatively warm and humid conditions this week,” he said.

“We’re expecting temperatures to sit at 30 degrees on the east coast for the week ahead.”