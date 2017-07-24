Storm safety a highlight for Bundy business owner

OUT ON A LIMB: Craig Bek and the team at Bundy and Bargara Tree Service are on call 24hrs a day to lend a hand.

FIRE season and the lead-up to storm season are busy times for Bundy and Bargara Tree Service, but owner Craig Bek says helping keep locals safe is a highlight of the job.

Mr Bek said he'd been in the industry for about a decade and started the business three years ago.

"I got into it as a job as a young bloke and pretty much carried on from there,” he said.

The business offers a range of services from cutting trees to tidying gardens.

"Every job is different with a separate set of challenges but there's nothing the team can't handle,” he said.

"We pretty much we want to provide a honest, affordable business to the Bundaberg and surrounding areas and always leave a good job.”

Mr Bek said he was always happy to help Bundaberg locals stay safe during storm season.

Offering a 24-hour service, he said he was no stranger to jobs in the middle of the night.

"Fallen down trees on sheds and houses are the most common scenario,” he said.

"We are pretty busy all year-round but there's an increase during storm season.”

Bundy and Bargara Tree Service can be contacted on 0437 659 528 or found on Facebook.