Storm rages on as Kaufusi re-signs with Melbourne

MOVING FORWARD: Felise Kaufusi has secured another two seasons with the Melbourne Storm.

MOVING FORWARD: Felise Kaufusi has secured another two seasons with the Melbourne Storm. DAN HIMBRECHTS

BUNDABERG'S Felise Kaufusi has re-signed for a further two seasons with the Melbourne Storm, with an option of an additional two.

The second-rower's new contract will see him staying in purple until at least the end of 2020, as reported by Fox Sports.

"We are very happy to have re-signed Felise for a further two seasons, he is an important part of our retention strategy,” Storm Football Director Frank Ponissi told Fox Sport.

"Felise has worked very hard to cement himself in the starting side, the challenge now for Felise and our next generation group of players is to continue to apply the same work ethic to help the club strive for continued success.”

The contract comes just weeks after a try-winning performance against the Gold Coast Titans in Week 10 of the NRL.

Kaufusi scored in the 50th minute to level the scores at 14-14 before the Storm added another 14 points to win the game.

With Queensland State of Origin announcements just around the corner, the 26-year-old is hoping his work on the field will see his dream of wearing maroon fulfilled.

Kaufusi as already represented Australia, sporting a Kangaroos jersey as they played in the World Cup and was the 18th man in 2016 and 2017 for the Queensland Origin side.

Earlier this month the NewsMail reported Felise was in contention to be selected for the Maroons when the squad is announced later this month for the first game in Melbourne on June 6.

Storm are expected to take on theCowboys this Friday.