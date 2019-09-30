Menu
The Bundaberg region can expect rain tomorrow.
Storm on radar: 95% chance of rain for Bundy

Rhylea Millar
30th Sep 2019 7:59 AM
BUNDABERG can breathe a sigh of relief with rain forecasted to hit the region this week.

The dry conditions have been relentless but an upper trough means showers are expected to hit the coast from tonight.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said the Bundaberg region can expect a high chance of showers and possible thunderstorm tomorrow.

“Bundaberg has a very high chance of rain on Tuesday, that may continue into Wednesday,” the spokesperson said.

The bureau has forecast a 95 per cent chance of rain with a predicted total between six and 15mm.

Following the storm conditions are expected to clear, with sunny days forecasted over the weekend.

To keep up to date with the weather forecast, visit https://bit.ly/1Ydjm2Y.

