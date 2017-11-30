Storm leaves behind asbestos havoc

ANTHONY and Malissa's house wasn't lashed by the Melbourne Cup day storm - but they're still homeless as a result.

The powerful storm sent beams of timber from a neighbour's house through their roof, and then a neighbour's asbestos roof landed in their yard, contaminating the property.

A close friend of Anthony and Malissa, whose surname The NewsMail has withheld, has launched a campaign to get them back home.

MASSIVE MESS: GoFundMe started to help clean up asbestos mess after storm in Bundy.

Missa Rollings said the house was uninsured, as Anthony had lost his job as a result of an accident a few years ago, and the neighbour's insurance won't even cover the asbestos-related damage.

She said Malissa had lost her income following the storm as she ran a home-based business.

Ms Rollings said the couple had only just began receiving Centrelink payments, "making this freak disaster impossible to fund”.

"Anthony has always prided himself in providing for his wife and children with everything they have ever needed,” she said.

"Anthony and Malissa are the first people to lend a hand when anyone close to them is in need.”

With this in mind, Ms Rollings started the GoFundMe page to help pay for the asbestos clean-up.

She said the top 100mm of soil needed to be removed from the property at of a cost of about $2000, which doesn't include equipment hire fees, transport cost and dump fees.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page at http://bit.ly/2AIDgwf.

A spokesman for the neighbour's insurer said the company covered the cost of cleaning up exposed asbestos, "even on neighbouring properties if it came from our insured's property as part of the storm damage claim when it is accepted”.