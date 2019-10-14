Storm enforcer breaks silence over alleged Bali brawl

Nelson Asofa-Solomona has been referred to the NRL Integrity Unit.

MELBOURNE Storm's Nelson Asofa-Solomona's has arrived back in Australia after being reported by his club for his alleged involvement in a violent street fight in Bali to the NRL Integrity Unit.

"My side of the story will be told soon," he said, after landing at Melbourne Airport.

Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu was allegedly coward punched moments prior to Asofa-Solomona becoming involved.

Storm has launched a full investigation into what led to the enraged prop, in Bali on an end-of-season trip, to unleash his flurry of alleged punches.

Grainy vision of the street fight, believed to be in Seminyak, emerged on Sunday night.

It allegedly showed Asofa-Solomona advance towards a large group of people, singling out a man, and beginning to throw haymakers.

The giant prop told Storm officials in a phone call that he became involved in the fight after a patron had attacked his teammate in an unprovoked assault.

His version of events has been backed up by eyewitnesses.

Asofa-Solomona will front chief executive Dave Donaghy and face questioning from the NRL integrity unit.

"Storm takes these type of incidents very seriously and will not be making any further public comment at this time," the club said in a statement.

It is believed there is no police involvement in the incident.

All the circumstances leading up to and around the incident also remain unclear.

A large contingent of Storm players travelled to Bali during the week for their annual end-of-season trip.

The travelling party included Cameron Munster, Josh Addo-Carr, Suliasi Vunivalu, Brandon Smith and Sandor Earl among others.

It is unclear whether any other Storm players were involved in the incident.