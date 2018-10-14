STORM DAMAGE: Weekend's soaking leaves trail of destruction

Bucca Rd near Stony Creek is closed after extensive rainfall caused a small side road being used while a new bridge is built to crumble on Friday night.

HEAVY rain has severely damaged a side road at Stony Creek.

Significant amounts of water can be seen flowing across the collapsed bitumen and has caused a barrier to through-traffic.

In the past 48 hours the Bundaberg region as a whole has recorded about 70mm of rainfall.

This is significantly less than the drenching parts of the region experienced on Friday, with some areas recording more than 100mm.

The damage caused by Friday night's storm was widespread and impacted a number of homes and businesses in Bundaberg.

An awning at the Grand Hotel Bundaberg crashed onto the footpath just after midnight on Saturday.

The area has been closed off to pedestrians.

