A tilt train waiting at Roma Street station.
News

Storm and bushfire caused Tilt Train delay

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
18th Nov 2019 10:30 AM
THE Tilt Train has a reputation for delays, but yesterday the reason was a unique combination of emergency events.

The train was delayed by the bizarre combination of a bushfire and a hailstorm on-route to Brisbane.

A Queensland Rail spokesman explained to delayed passengers travelling north from Roma St Station that the previous train had been delayed in Bundaberg “for quite some time”, which is why it left the station half an hour later than planned.

The delay in Bundaberg was due to a bushfire which happened at Lowmead.

Another delay happened due to a severe storm in South East Queensland.

The train arrived at Roma St Station at about 4.50pm, which was two hours behind schedule.

