STORM AFTERMATH: What you need to know

What we know
- Multiple schools have closed
- Multiple roads are closed or have hazards
- 27,000 homes lost power since before 5pm yesterday
- 15,000 homes are yet to have power restored
- Ergon Energy warning people not to touch or go near fallen power lines
THE severe storm which brought it's fury down on Bundaberg yesterday may have only last about 20 minutes, but it sure packed a punch.
Bureau of Meteorology spokesman David Croc said the highest unofficial wind gusts recorded exceeded 150km/h when the storm hit Bundaberg before 5pm.
"The highest official wind gust was 98km/h at Bundaberg Airport but there were much higher wind gusts than that," he said.
"One of the storm spotters recorded gusts of over 150km/h."
Mr Croc said the storm moved fast and furiously because of the "steering winds" inside of it.
"The storm was moving quite fast, which is to do with the steering winds," he said.
"With a storm as severe as what that was, it tends to feed off it's own energy and can propagate quite quickly."
Mr Croc said there could be a chance of another storm today, but it would not be anywhere near as severe as yesterday.
And while the wild weather may have passed, the clean up has only just begun for some residents.
Moore Park took a hammering as did suburbs in central Bundaberg.
NewsMail Editor Craig Warhurst was in Curtis St this morning and said the damage was severe.
"There is a lot of trees down in the yard and one tree has been struck by lightning," he said.
"Trees have fallen on houses and taken out power lines.
"Another tree has fallen over and landed on a car."
Mr Warhurst said residents in Hunter street also took a major hit, with some houses losing their roofs.
Bundaberg South State School is said to be closed after trees have fallen onto power lines.
Ergon Energy is urging residents to steer clear of the many fallen lines around the region.
"There is a lot of concern that some people are being rather foolish around electricity. We have had reports on FE Walker St that someone has moved a fallen line," spokesman Rod Rehbein said.
"Further along Walker St a whole line was across the road and someone has moved it thinking they were doing the right thing.
"Think about it, it is just not worth it."
Mr Rehbein said more than 27,000 houses lost power yesterday with about 15,000 customers still yet to be connected.
"We will have close 200 guys in the field today doing their best to get power up and running as quickly as possible," he said.
Business closures
- Hinkler Central
School closures
- Bundaberg State High School
- Bundaberg South State School
- Gooburrum State School
- Moore Park State School
- Sharom State School
Road closures and hazards
- Walker St- Debris on road
- Moore Pard Rd at Sandy Creek closed
- FE Walker St- Debris on road
- Elliott Heads Road- Debris on road
- Woongarra St- Massive tree taking up road at Centrelink