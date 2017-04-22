Stories of war: local legend Ray Hinkler

Ray Phyllis Hinkler served as an ambulance driver in the Australian Women's Army Service during World War II.

Ray Phyllis Hinkler

Born: Brisbane in 1923

Resides: Bundaberg

Rank: Driver

Service: Australian Women's Army Service

Enlisted: Brisbane in 1942

Discharged: Brisbane in 1946

Trade: Ambulance Driver

Unit: 1st Ambulance Car Company-Grovely, Enoggera, Wallangarra, Toowoomba

Areas served: World War II Australia

Honour: War Medal 1939-1945

Australian Service Medal 1939-1945

This is part of Ray's story as told to writer Jennifer Waldron in 2012.

Authorities put it to the people that everyone had to join in the war effort in either the services, the munitions factory, land army, or war work in factories, etc.

The farmers were kept on the land to feed the nation.

So I joined the army when I was 19 years and discharged four years later.

I enlisted in the Australian Women's Army Service (AWAS).

It was very bad and anxious times.

Prime Minister Curtain ordered troops to be sent home from the Middle East to fight in the New Guinea islands.

Darwin was bombed, there were Japanese submarines in Sydney Harbour, Singapore was taken, and many Australians became prisoners of war - many dreadful happenings.

I wanted to join the Women's Auxiliary Australian Air Force as a driver but I couldn't drive, but I found out that the army would teach you to drive, so Army it was.

America entered the war at Pearl Harbour.

American troops arrived and so did personnel from many other countries.

There was a big shortage of accommodation in Brisbane, for leaders mainly.

Our house became home to a Dutch Air Force commander and his wife for those war years.

America saved our bacon.

I enlisted at the Brisbane Exhibition Grounds where I underwent a physical examination and was issued with my Army number and was sworn in.

After the Exhibition Grounds, we were taken to Victoria Barracks and issued with gear and clothing.

We received our army uniform, hat, shoes, stockings, stuff for working days and a giggle dress.

I was also issued with overalls because I would do a lot of maintenance on vehicles. I recall it meant a lot of washing.

We were then taken in trucks to "Rookie School” at Yeronga. It was a very big wake-up call.

We were always moving fast all the time between our lessons and dirty jobs like cleaning grease traps, moving on the double everywhere we went, full dress for the parade on time, flag drill etc.

After training and together with another couple of girls, I was posted to 1st Australian Ambulance Car Company (1 AACC), Enoggera, it was the best thing that ever happened to me!

Enoggera was a big camp for men.

Over at Gaythorne, on the side of a little hill, you could see the compound and hospital for the Japanese prisoners.

The prisoners were guarded and looked after very well. They knew that if they went home they would be killed.

Occasionally, I had to take Japanese prisoners to hospitals but always the guards came along.

Also on the side of the hill and locked up were the foreigners who lived in Australia. Very few were harmful.

They were usually Italian or German or something.

I met my husband Ron at a party while I was still in the army.

After I was discharged, we stayed in Brisbane a while and had our first daughter in 1947.

We returned to Bundaberg when the children were still at primary school and I started nursing here.

We have been here since Phillip was a baby, and he is now 50, quite a while.

Although things were tragic during the war, I consider myself very fortunate to have had those four years. I learnt a lot, a lot of hard learning.