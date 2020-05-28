Stores open for Bundy’s Show Day
BUNDABERG residents are encouraged to support the businesses that have decided to trade for the public holiday today.
Here are just some of the places that will remain open today:
• Alowishus Delicious: 8am to 4pm.
• The Bundy Burger Company: 10am to 7pm.
• Hinkler Central Shopping Centre: 10am to 3pm.*
• Stockland Shopping Centre: 10am to 5pm. *
• IGA Northway Plaza: 8.30am to 5.30pm.
• Neighbourhood Store / Liberty Kepnock: 7am to 7pm.
• Passionfruit Coffee: 8am to midday.
• Bunnings Warehouse: 7am to 6pm.
• Cha Cha Chocolate: 9am to 1pm.
• Silly Solly’s: 9am to 4pm.
• Fresh Fields Foodworks: 7am to 7pm.
• Olsen’s Corner Foodworks: 6.30am to 9pm.
• Blooms the Chemist: 9am to 1pm.
• PlumbCall: 24/7.
• Angels Mini Mart and Second 2 None: 9am to 3pm.
• Aqua Girls Takeaway: 10.30am to 7.30pm.
• The Journey Bargara: 6am to 2pm.
• Coles Kensington: 9am to 6pm.
• Woolworths Bargara: 9am to 6pm.
• Target: 9am to 4pm.
* Please check the centre’s store directory, as hours may vary between stores.