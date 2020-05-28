Menu
OPEN TODAY: Selina Ferrais and Kerri Savidge at Angels Mini Mart. Picture: Mike Knott.
Stores open for Bundy’s Show Day

Rhylea Millar
28th May 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG residents are encouraged to support the businesses that have decided to trade for the public holiday today.

Here are just some of the places that will remain open today:
• Alowishus Delicious: 8am to 4pm.
• The Bundy Burger Company: 10am to 7pm.
• Hinkler Central Shopping Centre: 10am to 3pm.*
• Stockland Shopping Centre: 10am to 5pm. *
• IGA Northway Plaza: 8.30am to 5.30pm.
• Neighbourhood Store / Liberty Kepnock: 7am to 7pm.
• Passionfruit Coffee: 8am to midday.
• Bunnings Warehouse: 7am to 6pm.
• Cha Cha Chocolate: 9am to 1pm.
• Silly Solly’s: 9am to 4pm.
• Fresh Fields Foodworks: 7am to 7pm.
• Olsen’s Corner Foodworks: 6.30am to 9pm.
• Blooms the Chemist: 9am to 1pm.
• PlumbCall: 24/7.
• Angels Mini Mart and Second 2 None: 9am to 3pm.
• Aqua Girls Takeaway: 10.30am to 7.30pm.
• The Journey Bargara: 6am to 2pm.
• Coles Kensington: 9am to 6pm.
• Woolworths Bargara: 9am to 6pm.
• Target: 9am to 4pm.
* Please check the centre’s store directory, as hours may vary between stores.

