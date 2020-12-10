Menu
EXPANSION PLANS: Development Application for Material change of use for Warehouse (Storage sheds & Storage yard) has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Source: Proposal document.
News

Storage expansion plan proposed near turtle roundabout

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
10th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
A local business is hoping to expand their storage facility on Bargara Rd with a recent development application.

A Material Change of Use development application for a warehouse (storage sheds and storage yard), with Paul Finnis Constructions Pty Ltd as the applicant, has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

According to the PD Online documents, the proposal involves an extension to Boylans existing storage facility that stores hay, grain, fencing and cattle yard material.

“Firstly, the nature of the use is only for storage purposes to allow operational efficiencies for the applicant’s core business activities that are conducted off-site,” the documents read.

“Boylans Produce is a supplier of agricultural, rural and farm supplies and the storage of material at the subject premises broadly supports the rural sector …”

The subject site is the midpoint between Bundaberg and Bargara and a short distance from the ‘turtle roundabout’.

“The staged development is proposed to occur generally in accordance with the proposal plans — Proposed Storage Building dated June 2020 drafted by Design Direct,” the proposal reads.

“The proposal includes an additional 250sq m storage building located at the rear of the site. “The building additions would increase the overall gross floor area (GFA) to 912sq m which constitutes a total site coverage of 22 per cent.”

