Storage container stolen from The Leap

The 20 foot container stolen from The Leap Contributed

THIEVES, possibly armed with a flatbed truck, have stolen an entire 20 foot shipping container from a property at The Leap.

The owner of the shipping container had returned to their property on Maraju Yakapari Rd on September 14 to find the container stolen.

Inside the container, according to a police report, was mobility equipment, a 65 litre Engel refrigerator, assorted industrial chemicals, a duct lifter, and a pallet jack.

Police have observed tyre tracks at the scene.

It is possible that the activity of the thief involved was witnessed by a nearby resident or passing motorist.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.