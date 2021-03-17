Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Sydney's March 4 Justice: "Enough is enough!"
News

Stop the violence: Share your story

17th Mar 2021 6:37 AM

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Australia to support the March 4 Justice movement to call for an end to gendered violence.

News Corp Australia is running a special investigation to help uncover how we can work together and stop sexual assault, violence and promote equality.

If you would like to share your story, take our survey here

But please know, this is an anonymous survey, and we cannot respond to every individual report of violence or harassment.

If you need help immediately please call:

*National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

*24-hour Emergency Accommodation helpline on 1800 800 588

*Safe At Home helpline on 1800 633 937

*Family Violence Crisis and Support Service on 1800 608 122

*Bravehearts - Sexual Assault Support for Children on 1800 BRAVE 1

*Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Don't Become That Man on 1300 243 413

*Lifeline on 13 11 14

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Stop the violence: Share your story

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence editors picks gender equality march 4 justice sexual assault violence against women women's rights

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIGILANTE ATTACK: Man jailed for stabbing sleeping stranger

        Premium Content VIGILANTE ATTACK: Man jailed for stabbing sleeping stranger

        Crime The court heard the victim was asleep in his own bed when he was knifed before being struck with an ironing board by a drug-fuelled attacker bent on revenge.

        SEND IT DOWN: Areas around Bundy receive more than 100mm

        Premium Content SEND IT DOWN: Areas around Bundy receive more than 100mm

        News The weather bureau said the rain isn’t going anywhere just yet, here’s how long...

        ‘DIRTY NEEDLE’: Dad jailed for wounding, robbing cabbies

        Premium Content ‘DIRTY NEEDLE’: Dad jailed for wounding, robbing cabbies

        Crime Court hears of “a concerning pattern” of armed violence targeting vulnerable taxi...

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        News Who makes the best brunch in Bundaberg? Nominations are now open to find the...