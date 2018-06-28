STOP STALLING: Dangerous intersection upgrade not a priority

STOP NOW: Carmen McEneany is calling for safety measures at the intersection of FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd, but the State Government says it's not a priority.

STOP NOW: Carmen McEneany is calling for safety measures at the intersection of FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd, but the State Government says it's not a priority. Sarah Steger

SAFETY upgrades at a busy Bundaberg intersection have been downgraded in priority by the State Government, despite growing visibility concerns.

In a question tabled in Parliament in May, state member David Batt asked whether the government planned to commit to the "vital safety upgrades required at the intersection of FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd”.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey this month answered the MP's Question on Notice and said that while the department had undertaken planning to signalise the intersection, there was currently no funding allocated for construction.

"Unfortunately, that competition has become more challenging as a consequence of more than $600 million having been cut from transport funding during the term of the previous LNP Government,” Mr Bailey's response stated.

In an effort to enhance safety in the area in the meantime, flashing school zone signs were installed on FE Walker St in June 2015.

But according to a local parent, the installation, which was prompted by more than 600 residents signing a petition to enhance safety and visibility in 2015, has achieved very little.

"The school zone lights are a hit or a miss. A lot of people don't slow down, and even with those that do, a large number of the accidents that happen there happen on weekends - not during school hours,” Bundaberg mum Carmen McEneany said.

"With traffic only increasing as our school and population grows, the school zone installation is just a bandaid.

"The intersection is in the middle of three schools (St Luke's Anglican School, Bundaberg Christian College and Bargara State School) and it's such an awkward angle to see around.

"It's a catastrophe waiting to happen and yet it's just being pushed aside.”

Ms McEneany said if upgrades weren't funded soon, another petition would be rolled out.

"We had more than 600 people concerned about the safety of that intersection in 2015, and I think when it comes to the safety of parents and kids this should be nothing but a priority,” she said.

Last year, in conjunction with asphalt works, the Department of Transport and Main Roads positioned the "give way” line on McCarthy Rd further forward towards Goodwood Rd to improve sight lines for turning vehicles.

A short left-turn lane was also retrofitted for vehicles turning from Goodwood Rd left into McCarthy Rd.

However, Ms McEneany said the visibility was still shocking.

"If you come in from the college and if there's buses or cars wanting to turn left you can't see them,” she said.

"A lot of people turn left and go back and do a U-turn. And yet you look a kilometre up the road at the Aldi intersection, which is such a simple intersection, and they've got lights and a T-intersection.

"And then the people coming out of back Windermere, it just never ends. They just keep coming and coming and coming. Some days I sit there for 10 minutes.”

A spokesperson for Mr Bailey said while the intersection would need to be upgraded in the future, all road upgrades had to be carefully prioritised.

"Projects are prioritised based on several site-specific safety factors including crash history, traffic volumes, geometry and visibility,” the spokesperson said.

"Considering these factors, the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection is considered as a lower priority for an upgrade at this time.”