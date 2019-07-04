‘Stop playing games with the public’

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would christen their son, Archie Harrison, in a private ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement via Buckingham Palace on Wednesday that revealed new details about the special occasion.

"Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July," the statement read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton.

"The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private," the statement concluded.

The decision to remain private was met with criticism on social media - leading the charge, British shock jock and frequent Meghan Markle critic Piers Morgan:

‘The godparents will not be announced’.

Why not?

Harry & Meghan need to stop playing these dumb cake-and-eat-it games with the media/public.

If you want your home costs paid by the taxpayer, you reveal this kind of info. That’s the deal. https://t.co/LJooL2tbKD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2019

While the couple will be able to argue that releasing pictures taken by their own photographer is enough to satisfy public interest in such an historic event, they will find it less easy to justify their refusal to release details of the godparents. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 3, 2019

Following much helpful commentary from the Sussex squad, I sought guidance on whether it was the godparents who wished to remain private, or Harry and Meghan who wished to keep their detail private. The answer was ‘both’. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 3, 2019

Allerton has previously captured images for the couple on their wedding day in May 2018 and when they introduced Archie to the world.

Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed Archie on May 3. In autumn, the new family of three is expected to visit Africa on a royal tour.

They are planning to visit the country of South Africa, with Prince Harry making stops in Malawi and Angola. "His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries," the couple announced on social media.

