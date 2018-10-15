'STOP PICKING ON US': Barnes's desk gets the boot

A COUNCILLOR is at his wits' end after seeing his division take blow after blow in just 24 hours.

Division 5 representative Cr Greg Barnes took to social media three times between Friday night and Saturday morning and shared with Bargara residents his frustrations over a number of blows the town had recently been dealt.

"It is with the deepest regret that I have suddenly been advised by Stelios Bourboulas, property manager for Stockwell Developments, that I am no longer welcomed to set up my weekly community consultation desk on their property in the Bargara Central concourse on Saturday mornings," the post said.

Cr Barnes set up the desk four and a half years ago after a 2014 council customer satisfaction survey returned negative results.

"In 2009, 2010 and 2014 the council conducted a customer satisfaction survey to see what's important to people, and each time it came back with a damning result. People were saying the council wasn't transparent," Cr Barnes said.

"I was so disgusted with what I read. They basically said council wasn't listening. The very next day I set up my first community consultation desk."

Over the years, the councillor has been asked everything from 'What's happening at the end of my street' to questions about sewerage, council issues and medical issues.

"Every single Saturday I got there. I've only missed six in that time ... I enjoy doing it.

"I can put their complaints straight into the system as they run into Woolies and when they come back out ... it's done."

The Stockwell notice referred to the councillor's "political association" as the reason.

"It is Stockwell policy to have a neutral position on political views and parties," the notice stated.

But Cr Barnes told the NewsMail he rejected that insinuation completely.

"I absolutely abhor political affiliation and simply wanted to provide a face-to-face forum to enable me to consult with those within the community in an effective manner. Nothing more. Nothing less," he said.

The rant was followed by two back to back posts 13 hours later - the first addressing Bundaberg Regional Council's move to relocate the coming Caledonian Pipe Band's performance of The Battle's O'er on the centenary of Armistice Day on November 11 from the Bargara foreshore to Bundaberg; and the second concerned the coming foreshore Park Run, where, he was recently informed, the French flag would not be allowed to be flown.

Cr Barnes said the president of the pipe band had asked if they could play at the foreshore, given the ambience, the memorial and the location and was "very disappointed after hearing his request had been overruled".

The Park Run on the eve of Armistice Day will be attended by 15 runners from Vignacourt, in the Somme.

"We've built up a unique relationship with them. On our Anzac Day we broadcast our service live there and their mayor gets them all to go watch it," Cr Barnes said.

"We give the local (Bargara) school little crosses, which the students write messages in and then they get placed around the Bargara memorial. They then get shipped off to France, and the students there each get one of the crosses and put it on a grave in an Australian cemetery there.

"And then that student and their family get the responsibility to look after that grave."

He understood flying another nation's flag without permission from a consulate was "a protocol thing", but was nonetheless disappointed.