Smoke and steam are discharged from chimneys and cooling towers at a coal-fired power plant in Jiyuan city, central China's Henan province, 30 October 2016. Wen Jie
Opinion

Stop mucking about, build more coal-fired power stations

15th Aug 2018 7:00 AM
DESPITE all we have read and heard, the cost of electricity is constantly increasing and promises of a reduction, often because the "renewables" (wind and solar) have not and never would be able to do it.

It really is time our governments got together and determined to construct more coal-fired power stations, and probably some nuclear-powered ones too, because until someone discovers a better/cheaper way of generating and providing electric or some power that works for us all, we really do need to stop mucking about and get on with it. And do it now.

GEOFF CASS

Tewantin

