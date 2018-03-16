STOP BULLYING: Boy crush leads to torment at school

STOP BULLYING: A Bundaberg high school student who has suffered years of torment from bullies wants them to take responsibility for their actions.

BEING harassed on social media, running and hiding at lunch break and trying to dodge verbal and physical abuse is the sad reality for one Bundaberg high school student.

The Year 10 student, who cannot be named, said she had tried to take her life due to years of bullying and was now calling on her tormentors, and others like them, to take responsibility for their actions.

The 15-year-old said she had endured three years of on-and-off again physical and verbal harassment by a group of bullies at her school with little to no help from school supervisors.

"It was getting to the point where I just felt so bad,” she said.

"I didn't want to be here because it didn't feel welcoming.”

Her mother, Petrina, said her daughter's troubles had left her feeling sick to her stomach and at her wits end because of the lack of help available.

"We have tried everything including going to the school multiple times about the issue, they have not helped us,” she said.

"I have asked for a sit down intervention, but nothing. I have even asked to speak to the school-based police officer.

"We need help.”

The student said the harassment she had experienced more recently stemmed from her crush on a boy.

"People started spreading rumours that weren't true, they started fights,” she said.

"There was hearsay that one of them wanted to hit me and she wanted to smash my head in.

"They kept picking on me in class, at lunch time and on Facebook and Instagram.

"It got to a point where I was self-harming and that's when mum found out.”

She said the bullies were made up of a group of about 15 girls and boys at her school, with a smaller group of about five being the main perpetrators.

Her mother said the subject of moving schools had come up but was not an option for her daughter, who wanted to stay at the school due to having one "real, close friend”.

"My personal opinion is why should she move schools?” Petrina said.

"Why should she have to change her life because of the actions of someone else.”

Petrina said, after exhausting all other options, she wanted to take a stand for her daughter.

"What I would like to see happen is these bullies be held accountable for what they do.

"Suspension is just a holiday time, their parents need to know what is going on.”

If you need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.