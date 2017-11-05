News

Stoned crabber cops fine in court

PAIN RELIEF: Mark Reeves told the court he smoked marijuana as
PAIN RELIEF: Mark Reeves told the court he smoked marijuana as "I have a mild form of spina bifida”. Jay Fielding
Ross Irby
by

A DAY out fishing in his tinnie cost crabber Mark Reeves a bomb in fines after water police spotted his unregistered punt.

They also sniffed out that while out on the Bundaberg waterways, Reeves had also been smoking a few cones of dope.

"All I got was one prawn that day. An expensive one,” Reeves said outside Bundaberg Courthouse.

Reeves, 50, pleaded guilty to driving a vessel on Saturday, September 16, when he had marijuana in his system while navigating the Burnett River.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police intercepted Reeves in a silver dinghy at 8.30pm.

Reeves told officers he had smoked "four to five cones”.

"I smoke as I have a mild form of spina bifida. I've been on a disability pension for eight years,” Reeves told Magistrate Neil Lavering.

"If it wasn't for my back I wouldn't have been smoking at all.”

"What did you catch?” queried Mr Lavering.

"One prawn. My girlfriend says to look after that prawn - it's a very expensive one. It cost 800 bucks,” Reeves said.

Reeves was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600. The fine was sent to SPER.

Outside court, Reeves explained it was the September school holidays and water police came up to his tinnie while he was pulling up prawn traps.

He said he was fined $200 for not having a life jacket and received a fine for the punt not being registered.

"You do dumb s---, then you cop it on the chin,” he said philosophically.

"I'm selling the boat. I'm going metal detecting.”

