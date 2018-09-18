Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Buderim IGA. Kumaras Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers
North Buderim IGA. Kumaras Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers Lou O'Brien
Crime

Stolen potatoes thrown at cars

Liana Turner
by
18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STOLEN sweet potatoes have been used in an attack on vehicles on the Far North Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said two cars were damaged on Casuarina Way at Kingscliff at the weekend.

Insp Cowan said those involved had apparently stopped at a farm stall to nab the sweet potatoes before throwing them at nearby parked cars.

"Two (damaged cars) were reported to us," Insp Cowan said.

He said one car was dinted while another had a smashed window.

"We don't know what their motive was or who they are," he said.

"But someone may have seen something."

Insp Cowan urged anyone with information about the damage to contact police.

northern rivers crime sweet potato tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Region faces fork in road over nine-storey units: economist

    premium_icon Region faces fork in road over nine-storey units: economist

    Property COUNCILLORS need to decide whether they want Bundy continue as it is or become more heavily developed, says an economics professor.

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Aged care quality among best in the world: Minister

    premium_icon Aged care quality among best in the world: Minister

    Politics Advocates call for action in wake of royal commission news

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Cuteness overload as chameleons hatch at reptile park

    premium_icon Cuteness overload as chameleons hatch at reptile park

    Community New mum doesn't need mate for babies

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Randy reptiles get it on in Bundaberg home

    Randy reptiles get it on in Bundaberg home

    News Mother snake won't know who the father is after this affair

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners