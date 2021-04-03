Menu
Crime

STOLEN: Police appeal to find trailer taken from front yard

Geordi Offord
3rd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Bundaberg police are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen from a yard in Bundaberg East.

About 1.20am on Wednesday the trailer was taken from the front yard of a home on Tootell Crescent.

The trailer (pictured) is described as a standard box trailer with a cage on top and galvanised ramps to the rear with Queensland registration plates EL 4293.

If you have any information, please contact police and quote QP2100597507.

If you have information that can help police with their investigations you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or reporting online.

