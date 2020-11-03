STOLEN: Owners hear car speed off after parking in driveway

Bundaberg Police are appealing for information from the public about a vehicle that was recently stolen from Bundaberg North and last seen at Yandina.

Bundaberg Police are appealing for information from the public about a vehicle that was recently stolen from Bundaberg North and last seen at Yandina.

BUNDABERG Police are seeking information about a car that was recently stolen from the Bundaberg North area.

About 1.10pm on Saturday, a vehicle was left unattended in a driveway in Station St, Bundaberg North.

Shortly after arriving at the address the occupants heard the vehicle speeding away towards Wilmot St.

The car is described as a white 2010 Holden Commodore with Queensland registration number 609VCC.

At 12.45am on Sunday the car was detected travelling at Yandina on the Sunshine Coast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote the reference QP2002249550.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.