Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

DO YOU know who these items belong to?

Police are hoping members of the public can assist in finding the owner of these jewellery items located in a Bundaberg pawn shop after a cleaner stole them from Bundaberg clients.

If you have any information, call the Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9111.