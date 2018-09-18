Menu
News

Stolen dinosaur seized in raid

18th Sep 2018 4:14 PM

POLICE have seized a stolen fibreglass dinosaur during a raid on a property north of Brisbane.

On September 11, police executed a search warrant at an Albany Creek address and seized cannabis, steroids, other controlled drugs and utensils, and the fibreglass velociraptor, which was stolen from a veterinary surgery in 2016.

A 21-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of controlled drugs and possession of utensils, and will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on October 18.

A second 29-year-old will appear at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on October 10 on charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

Police said the dinosaur will be returned to its rightful owner.

