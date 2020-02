A CAR was stolen from North Rockhampton in the early hours of Saturday morning and found abandoned in Yeppoon.

The Mazda 3 was stolen from Ibis Ave in Kawana between the hours of 3am and 7am.

Police found it abandoned on Rawlings St, Yeppoon at 10am.

Police advised no one had been charged at this stage.

It is unknown what damage was sustained to the vehicle.