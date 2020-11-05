Menu
Crime

Stolen car set alight sparks grass fire

by KEAGAN ELDER
5th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
A stolen car has been dumped and set on fire, sparking a grass fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire near the roundabout of Dalrymple Rd and Thuringowa Dr just after 2pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no one was inside the burning vehicle. The white Hyundai Tucson was reportedly stolen from Burdell today.

A man inspects the fire at Thuringowa Dr. Photo: Facebook
The car was well alight by the time firefighters arrived. Photo: Facebook
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at 2.09pm and extinguished both fires at 2.34pm.

She said the car was well alight by the time firefighters arrived.

Police on scene had to direct traffic, with inbound traffic on Dalrymple Rd blocked for a short period.

No one was injured in the fire.

The burned out car was one of two stolen today. The second vehicle was a white Jeep Cherokee stolen from Mount Louisa.

 

