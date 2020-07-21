Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

WATCH: Ute rams MP's car in busy street

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:50 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A STOLEN ute has rammed Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's car in Townsville's CBD.

The North Queensland First leader's car was parked on the corner of Hanran and Stanley Street when the ramming occurred at 2.30pm today.

Video footage of the incident showed the Toyota LandCruiser reverse into Mr Costigan's car, which is emblazoned with his NQ First logo and a photograph of himself.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

 

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

The ute is seen driving away from the area after it hit Mr Costigan's car.

A QPS media spokesman said police were investigating the matter.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Costigan was in Townsville today to promote a policy addressing environmental restrictions on primary producers in reef catchments.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

More Stories

crime news jason costigan north queensland first stolen car
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    How much JobKeeper will be cut

    How much JobKeeper will be cut
    • 21st Jul 2020 11:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Hotel, tavern destroyed in horror CBD inferno

        premium_icon VIDEO: Hotel, tavern destroyed in horror CBD inferno

        News Sixty-two backpackers have been forced to flee for their lives as a massive blaze ripped through the Bundaberg CBD overnight, destroying the Federal Backpackers and...

        Community group opens its arms to backpackers in need

        Community group opens its arms to backpackers in need

        News BUNDABERG’S Angels Community Group is opening its arms to backpackers affected by...

        • 21st Jul 2020 10:50 AM
        How COVID fears may have impacted mozzi virus cases

        premium_icon How COVID fears may have impacted mozzi virus cases

        News Dr Conroy discusses Barmah Forest virus and Ross River rates for the Wide Bay...

        Woman reportedly bitten by snake late last night

        premium_icon Woman reportedly bitten by snake late last night

        News A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident on Mclean St happened at...