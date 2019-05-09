Stolen car found 'engulfed by flames' this morning

CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames.

CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames. Mikayla Haupt

BUNDABERG police is searching for unknown offender/s after a car fire in Moore Park Beach this morning.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said at 4.15am police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a "white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames”.

Car found engulfed by flames at Moore Park Beach: Police are investigating a car found 'engulfed by flames' this morning.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were in attendance and extinguished the fire,” she said.

"Initial investigations indicate the fire started in the rear of the vehicle.

"The vehicle was identified as a white 2010 Hyundai i30 hatchback, QLD registration number WR164 which had been stolen from Edward Street, Maryborough overnight.

CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames. Mikayla Haupt

"It appears offender/s have broken into the residence and stolen the car keys from the kitchen area.”

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames. Mikayla Haupt

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1900900386, QP1900900339