Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames.
CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames. Mikayla Haupt
News

Stolen car found 'engulfed by flames' this morning

Mikayla Haupt
by
9th May 2019 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police is searching for unknown offender/s after a car fire in Moore Park Beach this morning.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said at 4.15am police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a "white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames”.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were in attendance and extinguished the fire,” she said.

"Initial investigations indicate the fire started in the rear of the vehicle.

"The vehicle was identified as a white 2010 Hyundai i30 hatchback, QLD registration number WR164 which had been stolen from Edward Street, Maryborough overnight.

CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames.
CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames. Mikayla Haupt

"It appears offender/s have broken into the residence and stolen the car keys from the kitchen area.”

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames.
CAR ABLAZE: At 4.15am this morning, police attended Lindemans Road where they observed a white hatchback vehicle blocking the road engulfed by flames. Mikayla Haupt

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1900900386, QP1900900339

bundaberg car fire investigating moore park beach police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Moore Park man charged after police find magic mushrooms

    premium_icon Moore Park man charged after police find magic mushrooms

    Crime AN 18-YEAR-OLD male from Moore Park has been charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.

    Dad busted selling drugs to cops in undercover sting

    premium_icon Dad busted selling drugs to cops in undercover sting

    Crime A Bundy dad was busted selling drugs to a cop using a middle man

    Home owner stumped amid fears tree will crash down on home

    premium_icon Home owner stumped amid fears tree will crash down on home

    Offbeat Resident airs concern about big tree on nearby block

    Teen criminal told to 'grow up' after attention-seeking acts

    premium_icon Teen criminal told to 'grow up' after attention-seeking acts

    Crime He committed the crimes because he 'wanted to be on the news'