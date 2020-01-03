Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The car went up in flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Bill Hearne
The car went up in flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Bill Hearne
Crime

Stolen car explodes in flames

by Emily Halloran
3rd Jan 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LUXURY car, which was stolen almost three weeks ago, was found engulfed by flames in the Gold Coast's north this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the intersection of Cuthbert Drive and Pascoe Road in Ormeau shortly after 4.30am.

A member of the public spotted a person standing near a 2009 silver Audi with no number plates.

Minutes later, the car went up in flames and the person was seen running west towards a nearby community centre.

The Ormeau resident worked to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived.

The flames were brought under control at 4.40am and emergency services left the scene shortly after.

The car's VIN number wasn't burnt, allowing police to track the owner.

Police have confirmed the car was stolen from a Burleigh Waters home between December 16 and 17.

Police are investigating and are treating the fire as suspicious.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lightning strike starts blaze

        premium_icon Lightning strike starts blaze

        News Firefighters suspect the fire had been burning for about three days.

        Toilet block set to be beautified

        premium_icon Toilet block set to be beautified

        News A public toilet block at Archie’s Beach is getting an upgrade, as a local artist...

        Centre sets the bar with plan for tavern

        premium_icon Centre sets the bar with plan for tavern

        Business BARGARA is renowned for its excellence in hospitality and is set to preserve the...

        ‘Perfect conditions’: Surfers carve it up at Agnes Water

        premium_icon ‘Perfect conditions’: Surfers carve it up at Agnes Water

        News Locals and tourists have flocked to the beach to make the most of the swell, but...