Stolen car drove at 160km/h on wrong side of highway

MONDAY, 4PM: Two people were arrested without incident west of Toowoomba after an alleged stolen vehicle drove at high speeds on the Warrego Highway.

PolAir assisted officers on the ground to track the vehicle which was allegedly stolen from Bundaberg on Sunday.

The white Commodore was found dumped in a street in Oakey and the pair was arrested without incident.

The pair is expected to be charged with a raft of offences including armed robbery.

UPDATE: A CAR being driven at high-speed and erratically across the Warrego Highway could be the same one that was stolen from Bundaberg overnight.

The stolen car is believed to be speeding along the highway in and out of incoming traffic.

The vehicle has been reported reaching speeds of 160km/h along the stretch of hwy between Chinchilla and Dalby.

Due to driving at such a high speed, police are not pursuing the vehicle at this time but are using other methods apprehend the offenders.

The NewsMail understands a man and woman in their late 20s are the occupants of the vehicle.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the vehicle is a white Holden Commodore, but could not confirm if it was the same as the white Commodore that was stolen at knife-point on Quay St, Bundaberg at 9.15pm last night.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach the vehicle and to contact Policelink on 131 444 in the event of a sighting.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS' lives are being put in danger as a driver of a stolen car speeds along the Warrego Highway in and out of incoming traffic.

The vehicle has been reported reaching speeds of 160km/h along the stretch of hwy between Chinchilla and Dalby.

The Chinchilla News understands a man and woman in their late 20s are the occupants of the vehicle.

It is alleged the vehicle was stolen from Bundaberg last night.

No one has been arrested at this stage.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach the vehicle and to contact Policelink on 131 444 in the event of a sighting.