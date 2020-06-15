Menu
STOLEN CAR: Police are seeking public assistance to identify the person pictured in this vehicle.
Stolen car: Do you recognise this person?

Rhylea Millar
15th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance after a vehicle was allegedly stolen over the weekend.

A white Toyota Kluger was reportedly stolen from Dr Mays Rd in Svensson Heights, between 11pm on June 13 and 6am on June 14.

The vehicle is a 2010 model and has Queensland registration plates reading 886RDK.

Police are seeking assistance from the community and request anyone who can identify the person pictured in the supplied image to contact them immediately, as they believe the individual can assist with enquiries.

If you have any information or you recognise the person, please contact Policelink on 131 444 Or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2001235608.

