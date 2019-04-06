Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Life's got a whole lot better for Ben Stokes, but he avoids
Life's got a whole lot better for Ben Stokes, but he avoids "going out”. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Cricket

Stokes feels after-pub fight has changed him for good

6th Apr 2019 12:12 PM

BEN Stokes says his fight near a Bristol nightclub and subsequent court case may be the best thing that has happened to him.

The England all-rounder was found not guilty of affray after denying the charge last August following a six-day trial.

Stokes wasn't selected by England as he awaited the outcome and missed the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia.

The 27-year-old, currently playing for Indian Premier League's Rajasthan Royals, told London's Daily Mirror on Friday the incident had changed him for good.

"It must be a subconscious thing that I was that close to my career ending and being thrown away just like that, maybe that is it," he said.

"Thinking all this is going to be taken away from me."

Stokes said the affair had changed the way he did things.

"Nothing good happens after midnight. I still go out but if you mean going 'out out'? I don't go 'out out' anymore," he said.

"I used to love going out and celebrating with the lads, but we can do that in the hotel and I don't miss it."

After his trial, Stokes was cleared to continue his international career by the England and Wales Cricket Board after pleading guilty to bringing the game into disrepute at a disciplinary hearing.

He received a back-dated eight-match ban and was fined 30,000 pounds ($A55,000). While awaiting the police charges, he missed five Tests and 11 white-ball internationals.

Stokes said he returned to action with England too soon and shouldn't have played the third Test against India at Trent Bridge four days after the trial.

"The trial was a tough week and then everything after it too," he said.

"I'd say it was the toughest two weeks of my life.

"Walking out at Trent Bridge was absolutely awful. All I could hear were boos even if there weren't any. It was a dreadful, dreadful week."

- PA

More Stories

Show More
ben stokes england and wales cricket board indian premier league ipl rajasthan royals the ashes
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Busy time as recycling business booms in Bundy

    premium_icon Busy time as recycling business booms in Bundy

    News WITH a car boot full of bottles, it was the first time Bundaberg resident Dossie Bozier had used the recycling scheme since it came in on November 1.

    Hold off on flu jab as numbers climb

    premium_icon Hold off on flu jab as numbers climb

    News Twice as many hit so far in 2019

    LNP Cashless Card: Change now traps those forced onto it

    premium_icon LNP Cashless Card: Change now traps those forced onto it

    Politics Recipients on CDC will be able to apply not to be on card

    Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

    premium_icon Police target crime on the water as Easter holidays begin

    News Safety checks, RBTs conducted at Burnett Heads boat ramp