Stokehouse falls victim to coronavirus

A high-end restaurant with one of the best views in Brisbane will not re-open after an extended COVID shutdown.

Brisbane's well-known Stokehouse restaurant will be permanently shuttered after a prolonged shutdown because of the coronavirus, its owner has confirmed.

The lease on the current restaurant at South Bank will be taken over by the operators of Italian favourite Otto, in Brisbane's CBD.

The operators confirmed the closure on social media this afternoon, saying they had made the "incredibly difficult decision to sell".

With managers and senior team members based in Melbourne, the ongoing border closure with Victoria has caused problems for the restaurant.

Stokehouse Q executive chef Ollie Hansford at the South Bank restaurant.

"Stokehouse Q will now not reopen - however we know that you are in great hands with OTTO," an Instagram post said.

"To our much loved Stokehouse Q customers - thank you for your unwavering support and for filling our venue with so much happiness, energy and just the right amount of wrong over the past 10 years.

"We have loved every minute of our time in Brisbane and we have had the privilege of working with many awesome team members. With our management team and other important senior team members based in Melbourne, and given the extended Queensland border closure to Victoria due to COVID-19, possibly until next year, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to sell."

Stokehouse enjoyed a prime spot on the Brisbane river at South Bank.

It's not the only high-profile Brisbane restaurant to fall victim to coronavirus.

In March, Arc Dining, which was voted the number one restaurant in Queensland, was a high-profile victim of COVID-19. It closed only a year after opening.

Popular South Brisbane restaurant Corella closed at the same time.

"It's just not worth being open when you only have five to 10 people in everyday," owner Paul McGivern told The Courier-Mail

Originally published as Stokehouse falls victim to coronavirus