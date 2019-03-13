Stockman seriously injured in mustering accident

The RACQ CQ Rescue team attended a call out after a stockman fell from his horse while mustering.

A TRAGIC accident that happened five minutes before stockman Peter Bella would have knocked off after a day of mustering has left him in hospital recovering from serious injuries.

He was crushed when his horse tripped and rolled on top of him while he was helping at his family's Copabella farm 150km south-west of Mackay.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service expected to transfer Mr Bella to Brisbane yesterday

Mr Bella's brother, Mackay councillor Martin Bella, told the Daily Mercury his brother was in a "bad way" after the fall that happened on Monday.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said Mr Bella had suffered possible spinal and internal injuries.

The helicopter crew tasked to Mr Bella's recovery left Mackay about 3.30pm and flew directly to the farm where they found him lying in the paddock about 1.5 hours after he was injured.

Cr Bella said the accident happened when his brother took off after some cattle.

"He is normally very good at keeping out the way," he said.

The rescue crew landed in a long-grassed paddock near Mr Bella. A doctor and critical care paramedic administered pain relief and first aid immediately.

In a statement from the charity, a spokeswoman said he was loaded into the helicopter and transferred to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition where he arrived at 6pm.

"As a precaution due to the fact he sustained possible spinal injuries, his brother and those he was working with decided not to move him from where he was crushed," the spokeswoman said.

Cr Bella asked the community to keep Mr Bella in their prayers in coming days.

"Although he is stable, it will be a long hard road," he said.

"He is a tough bugger but going through a hell of a time.

"It breaks my heart to see him like this."

A Mackay Hospital Health Service spokeswoman said Mr Bella was in a stable condition during his stay at Mackay Base Hospital.