Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The attends to an injured man north of Marlborough following a horse fall accident.
The attends to an injured man north of Marlborough following a horse fall accident. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Breaking

Stockman seriously hurt in property accident

23rd Sep 2018 5:37 AM

A 71-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after falling from his horse on a remote cattle property north of Rockhampton.

The accident was reported about 1.30pm yesterday with the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flying to the location with a doctor and critical care paramedic.

 

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attends to an injured man north of Marlborough following a horse fall accident.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attends to an injured man north of Marlborough following a horse fall accident. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Due to the remote location north of Marlborough, the onboard flight medical team was first on scene.

The patient was immediately treated for suspected spinal and head injuries before being stabilised for air transport to Rockhampton.

He was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition, where he received further scans and treatment.

 

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attends to an injured man north of Marlborough following a horse fall accident.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attends to an injured man north of Marlborough following a horse fall accident. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
cq accidents racq capricorn helicopter rescue service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Two-car crash in Gayndah, woman injured overnight

    Two-car crash in Gayndah, woman injured overnight

    News A 29-YEAR-OLD woman is reported to have suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash in Gayndah overnight.

    • 23rd Sep 2018 9:36 AM
    THE ICE DEBATE: Rehab or no rehab?

    premium_icon THE ICE DEBATE: Rehab or no rehab?

    Health Bridges program leader says a rehab facility isn't the solution

    Firetruck rollover that injured 2 fireys under investigation

    Firetruck rollover that injured 2 fireys under investigation

    News WATCH: Firetruck rollover causes havoc at strawberry festival

    Local Partners