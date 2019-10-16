Stockland Bundaberg’s initiative to back local small business

WE LOVE LOCAL: Sharon Grimsey and Anita Cooney are participating in the small business pop-up stalls at Stockland Bundaberg Shopping Centre.

BUNDABERG is full of creative talent and Stockland Shopping Centre is passionate about showcasing it all in the one place.

The shopping centre will hold an artisan market stall from next Wednesday to Saturday, with a selection of local vendors participating, including Aromatica Bargara, Total Pet Treats and Welcome Creek Designs.

Aromatica Bargara owner Sharon Grimsey said she was grateful for the opportunity.

"I think it's really important to have these pop-up shops because it helps to get the local artisan's names out there," Ms Grimsey said.

"It's really become a mission to offer that support to small businesses and its a great opportunity to help getstart-ups off their feet."

In addition, the health and wellbeing markets will also be at the shopping centre, from November 7 to 9, with stallholders including Bad Day Good, BARE by Bauer, I Hate Cooking Bundaberg, Shape Your Future Hypnotherapy, Wild Hearted Wellbeing and Candle Shop & Co.

Bad Day Good business owner Anita Cooney said the pop-up markets had helped her to promote her essential oil and bracelet products, as well as the classes and workshops.

"The markets really help small businesses to shine," Ms Cooney said.

"And the health and wellbeing stallholders are really helping to improve people's lives with their products."

While the two small business owners agreed that social media was beneficial, they said the markets created an opportunity to build a personal relationship with customers.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2pusGYf or https://bit.ly/32kLXKv.