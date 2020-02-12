Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northside Produce Agency owners Jean and Brian Gordon are involved in the Rotary Club’s relief to graziers affected by drought and fires.
Northside Produce Agency owners Jean and Brian Gordon are involved in the Rotary Club’s relief to graziers affected by drought and fires.
News

Stock feed packages offered to impacted graziers

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
12th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL graziers who have been impacted by drought and fires are being offered support through stock feed packages.

Rotary District 9570 has donated funding to the packages being put together by Northside Produce Agency, which started being released to the community earlier this week.

And it is seeking applications from affected graziers.

Northside Produce Agency owner Brian Gordon said that all requests for aid would be considered, but that Rotary was looking for applicants that had more than 40 hectares, an ABN number, as well as a property identification code.

“The important thing to remember is this is for those who are truly struggling to keep going,” he said.

“This is not cash, Rotary has purchased a quantity of stock for producers in need to access.

“What we are doing is putting together packages that suit the particular area, tailored to what graziers tell us they need.”

Mr Gordon said rain had improved conditions but that the situation had been dire.

“It was significant, like there were guys just running out of feed but until this last lot of rain they were actually running out of water; dams and creeks were running dry.

“There was a significant risk to the district’s grazing industry as a whole in terms of long-term sustainability, and guys selling up their breeding herd that they’ve worked on for generations.”

Mr Gordon said the produce agency felt the impacts, for better or worse, as it was directly linked to the farming industry.

“We share in their pain directly.”

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said the packages were welcomed, and that it was a scheme that was helping local businesses as well as farmers.

It meant that money was being kept locally, and he supported people who wished to donate to buy from businesses in the affected areas.

Mr Sayre said local affected communities experienced “inherited debt”, where local producers extended their credit, which was then passed on to local businesses that took that on. The application can be found here.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bikini model saved from $220k lawsuit

        premium_icon Bikini model saved from $220k lawsuit

        News An Italian bikini model runner-up has been saved from fighting a $220,000 lawsuit but her father is still facing an allegation of trading while insolvent.

        REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        premium_icon REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        Crime Police have alleged the man who set St Mary’s Catholic Church alight also tried to...

        Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        premium_icon Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        News Hinkler MP won’t be drawn on Wide Bay colleague’s actions

        What tropical cyclone Eusi will mean for Bundaberg

        premium_icon What tropical cyclone Eusi will mean for Bundaberg

        News THE wet weather hovering over Bundaberg looks set to stay for a few days yet, with...