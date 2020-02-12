Stock feed packages offered to impacted graziers

Northside Produce Agency owners Jean and Brian Gordon are involved in the Rotary Club’s relief to graziers affected by drought and fires.

LOCAL graziers who have been impacted by drought and fires are being offered support through stock feed packages.

Rotary District 9570 has donated funding to the packages being put together by Northside Produce Agency, which started being released to the community earlier this week.

And it is seeking applications from affected graziers.

Northside Produce Agency owner Brian Gordon said that all requests for aid would be considered, but that Rotary was looking for applicants that had more than 40 hectares, an ABN number, as well as a property identification code.

“The important thing to remember is this is for those who are truly struggling to keep going,” he said.

“This is not cash, Rotary has purchased a quantity of stock for producers in need to access.

“What we are doing is putting together packages that suit the particular area, tailored to what graziers tell us they need.”

Mr Gordon said rain had improved conditions but that the situation had been dire.

“It was significant, like there were guys just running out of feed but until this last lot of rain they were actually running out of water; dams and creeks were running dry.

“There was a significant risk to the district’s grazing industry as a whole in terms of long-term sustainability, and guys selling up their breeding herd that they’ve worked on for generations.”

Mr Gordon said the produce agency felt the impacts, for better or worse, as it was directly linked to the farming industry.

“We share in their pain directly.”

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said the packages were welcomed, and that it was a scheme that was helping local businesses as well as farmers.

It meant that money was being kept locally, and he supported people who wished to donate to buy from businesses in the affected areas.

Mr Sayre said local affected communities experienced “inherited debt”, where local producers extended their credit, which was then passed on to local businesses that took that on. The application can be found here.