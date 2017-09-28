Stirring message to CQUniversity graduates

INSPIRING OTHERS: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean talked to graduating CQUniversity students at their graduation this week. His father-in-law, company founder Cliff Flemming, was given an honorary doctorate.

INSPIRING OTHERS: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean talked to graduating CQUniversity students at their graduation this week. His father-in-law, company founder Cliff Flemming, was given an honorary doctorate. Carolyn Booth

MORE than 80 CQUniversity graduates were inspired by a local success story at a graduation ceremony held at the Moncrieff theatre yesterday.

Graduates, along with hundreds of invited guests and dignitaries, heard from guest speaker John McLean, the chief executive officer of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, on the growth of the company and how the family-run business had become a global brand, exporting to more than 40 countries.

Originally from an education background, Mr McLean described himself as a lapsed guidance officer and told the audience that the key to success, for him, had centred upon four "nuggets of wisdom”: give it a go; work hard; don't give up; and be passionate.

The principles are what, he said, had contributed to his success and the success of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks brand.

"There is no instruction manual for being entrepreneurial,” Mr McLean said.

"So give it a go, don't give up, work hard and be passionate. Be entrepreneurial. It helps we have an amazing product but the product doesn't open doors.

"The product doesn't employ more than 200 people. People do that,” said Mr McLean.

Mr McLean's father-in-law and company founder Cliff Fleming was also recognised at the ceremony with an honorary doctorate of business for his contribution to the local region as a community and business leader, and entrepreneur.

Also honoured on the day were Gidarjil Development Corporation managing director Kerry Blackman (doctor of the university) and former Bundaberg Regional Council chief executive officer Peter Byrne (Companion of the University).

Professor Andy Bridges, CQUniversity's Associate Vice-Chancellor for Bundaberg and Wide Bay, congratulated the latest group of graduates who have now joined more than 90,000 others as alumni of the institution.

"Graduation is always a very special occasion for our university community,” Prof Bridges said.

"We had more than 80 graduates cross the stage today, graduating from courses including aviation, business, education, engineering, nursing and science.

"Earlier this year we also saw a number of our foundation year physiotherapy and occupational therapy students graduate.

"The great thing about this is that many of these grads have now secured employment locally and will go on to make significant contributions to our local community and economy.

"Congratulations to all of our graduates and so too a hearty congratulations to their friends and families who have provided them with important support during their years of study.”