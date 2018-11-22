Menu
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch launches the new taskforce, based in Redbank Plains, to crackdown on unpleasant odours.
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch launches the new taskforce, based in Redbank Plains, to crackdown on unpleasant odours. Inga Williams
Stink squad's staggering number of sewage smell complaints

Hayden Johnson
22nd Nov 2018 12:50 AM | Updated: 6:11 AM
SMELLS of waste, effluent sewage and general odours have dominated complaints made by residents to the state's rapid-response taskforce.

The Odour Abatement Taskforce has been responding to and investigating residents' complaints since July.

Since its inception, 619 incidents have been reported.

There were 567 odour complaints, making up 91.6 per cent of the total incidents.

The taskforce received 412 complaints about a waste odour, 101 reporting a general smell and 23 complaints of an effluent sewage stink.

Twenty-six complaints have been made about dust.

The taskforce received the most complaints on August 23; 34 about odour and one about dust.

The State Government allocated $2.5 million to fund the specialist team of 10 people until July next year.

A phone survey conducted by the Environment Department in May found half of the residents surveyed experienced the notorious Swanbank odour, while six out of 10 were concerned about air quality in general.

The Odour Abatement Taskforce operates from a shop at Redbank Plains on Alawoona St.

Residents with odour complaints can call 1300 130 372 and dial 3 to speak to someone about Swanbank.

