Stingers and heatwaves no match for our lifesavers

HARSH heatwave conditions, thousands of bluebottles and beach visitors coming in droves have made it a summer that Bundaberg's lifesavers and lifeguards won't soon forget.

But the challenges were no match for the men and women in yellow and red, who ensured there were zero drownings in the region.

The statistics were matched state-wide with Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) recently releasing information that revealed 1400 people across Queensland were rescued.

SLSQ regional operations manager Craig Holden said the fatality free summer was tremendous.

"To have zero preventable beach related drownings across the state and no major incidents within our region is a massive effort by our lifeguards and lifesavers who devote their time to ensure that everyone goes home safely," he said.

The busy season was not without mishaps though, the 2016/17 season experiencing 972 marine stings, 30 rescues and 207,291 beachgoers in Bundaberg alone.

"We've had large numbers of people swimming in the Elliott River mouth... this is keeping lifesavers on their toes with increased roving and surveillance patrols conducted in this area," Mr Holden said.

"Blue Bottles were also present around beaches in large numbers at certain times."

Mr Holden said the summer season also had many highlights, including accolades for local lifeguard Teisha Towner who was awarded Surf Life Saving Australia's Rescue of the Month for saving three people at Oaks Beach after her shift as a lifeguard had ended.

He said the fun was not over yet, with patrols of the region's beaches continuing until May 1.