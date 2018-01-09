Our waters scoured for potentially deadly stingers

STINGERS: Hervey Bay lifesaver Darren Everard at one of the drags conducted on Fraser Island over the weekend.

LIFESAVERS are currently scouring Fraser Island's beaches in an effort to guard swimmers from potentially deadly dangers lurking in the waters.

It comes after a number of people were stung by the toxic Irukandji jellyfish last summer.

On December 27, Queensland Surf Life Saving began drags on waters from Moon Pt to Watoomba Creek on Fraser Island.

Life Saving Services Coordinator for Wide Bay Julie Davis said information packs on what to do in the event of a marine sting were also being handed out to campers on the western side of the island.

"Over the past few years there's been Irukandji stings on that section of Fraser so we're focusing there to ensure people are aware," she said.

"It's just an information service we're doing over there and we're handing out flyers to let people know there could be stingers in the water."

So far, no Irukandji or Morbakka jellyfish have been found.

Casting will continue until January 21.

According to Wide Bay Health and Hospital Service, between December 1 2016 and January 7 2017 there were 16 recordings of marine stings or bites.

A WBHHS spokesman confirmed a number of these cases involved Irukandji stings.

This season however just three marine stings or bites have been recorded.

Two incidents involving either a stone fish or a stingray have also been reported compared to none in the 2016-17 period.

The spokesman said the data did not include fish or shark bites.

Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue has assisted with the stringer search taking one to two life savers to the island from Monday to Friday and on the weekend.

Ms Davis said many people who visited the area were not familiar with the location and therefore were not aware of the dangers.

"We're talking to campers over there and letting them know what could be out there," she said.

"Everyone has been very fantastic and interested to hear what we tell them.

"We've had many people approach us because they're interested in what we're doing."

Ms Davis said it was important to carry vinegar while visiting the island.

To treat a jellyfish sting, douse the affected area with vinegar and call Triple Zero (000).