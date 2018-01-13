Search for deadly Irukandji at Bay beach

A SEARCH for stingers will take place on Torquay beach this weekend after the recent discovery of a deadly Irukandji on the western side of Fraser Island.

Life Saving Service Coordinator for the Wide Bay region, Julie Davis, said experienced life guards would drag the popular Hervey Bay beach over the next couple of weekends.

"We'll monitor it for the next couple of weeks after the Irukandji was found on Fraser Island," Ms Davis said.

"Stinger signs are not necessary at this point but if anything is found we will assess from there.

"It's (dragging) a precaution."

Ms Davis confirmed no other beaches on the Fraser Coast would be dragged.

There are four local lifeguards with two holding a Marine Stinger Award which means they are qualified to drag the beaches and treat any potential stings.

Lifesavers confirmed an Irukandji was found during a stinger drag at Arch Cliff on Fraser Island on Sunday, January 7.

Swimmers have been urged to stay out of the water on the western side of the island when conditions are hot and windy.

Drags will continue in this area of Fraser Island until January 21.

Another concern for some swimmers is the increase of sea lice stings during summer.

Ms Davis said if swimmers were concerned about stings while swimming between the flags on Torquay Beach, they could see the life guard on duty. "Sea lice are more prominent during the warmer months and if people are concerned stings can be treated accordingly," she said.