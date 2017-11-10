Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Still without power? Ergon says it won't be long

ALMOST DONE: The handful of homes without power should be reconnected today, Ergon says.
ALMOST DONE: The handful of homes without power should be reconnected today, Ergon says. Mikayla Haupt
Mikayla Haupt
by

ERGON has wrapped up its major incident response after 27,500 customers in the Bundaberg region lost power in Tuesday's storm.

Spokesman Rod Rehbein said local crews were due complete the restoration of power today as part of normal operations, mainly to reconnect irrigation points and a small number of residential customers in two areas where faults didn't become apparent until Ergon attempted to restore power after identified faults had been fixed.

He said crews from other parts of Queensland departed for their home depots early this morning.

"Importantly, this major response has been completed without injury or incident, as well as in exceptional time for the scale of the damage.”

Anyone whose power has not been restored can phone Ergon on 13 22 96 so it can send a crew to investigate.

Topics:  blackout bundaberg ergon ergon energy power outage storm

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Seeing green over sign

Seeing green over sign

The placement of one particular Greens piece of advertising has caught the attention of a South Kolan delivery driver.

BREAKING: LNP commits to drug rehab facility in Bundy

ELECTION PROMISE: IWC CEO Ara Harathunian (centre), with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and the LNP's Bundaberg candidate, David Batt, has welcomed the party's promise. The IWC and the NewsMail have campaigned for a rehab facility for the region for two years.

State election promises keep rolling in

Man accused of stealing neighbour's wine

VICTIM: Percy Pashley says his neighbour stole wine.

Knife pulled in incident

Neighbours pitch in to help pensioner get home

EVERYBODY NEEDS GOOD NEIGHBOURS: Rodney Long inside his damaged Baker St home, which neighbours are rallying to fix for him.

Bundy folk generous with money, skills and time

Local Partners