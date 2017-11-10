Still without power? Ergon says it won't be long

ALMOST DONE: The handful of homes without power should be reconnected today, Ergon says.

Mikayla Haupt

ERGON has wrapped up its major incident response after 27,500 customers in the Bundaberg region lost power in Tuesday's storm.

Spokesman Rod Rehbein said local crews were due complete the restoration of power today as part of normal operations, mainly to reconnect irrigation points and a small number of residential customers in two areas where faults didn't become apparent until Ergon attempted to restore power after identified faults had been fixed.

He said crews from other parts of Queensland departed for their home depots early this morning.

"Importantly, this major response has been completed without injury or incident, as well as in exceptional time for the scale of the damage.”

Anyone whose power has not been restored can phone Ergon on 13 22 96 so it can send a crew to investigate.