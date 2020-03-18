Still trading: Eumundi Markets stay open for now

Eumundi Markets is still trading on in uncertain times.

ONE of the best attractions in the greater Noosa area, the Eumundi Markets, is calling on local support as its stallholders are given the go ahead by organisers to open today and Saturday with stricter antivirus precautions.

Markets manager Jenny Formosa said in its briefing to stallholders: "Efforts are in place for additional cleaning and sanitising besides keeping abreast of any new coronavirus directives for Queensland.

"Clear instruction on www.health.qld.gov.au is in place to assist with preventing unnecessary exposure to coronavirus.

"Social distancing, frequent hand washing or sanitising together with contained coughing and sneezing also careful disposal of used tissues are all sensible suggestions for improved precautionary measures we should all adopt."

Ms Formosa told the Noosa News the decision to keep trading was not taken lightly but is in line with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's national address where he said open air markets could continue to operate in light of the ban on event that attract more 500 people or more.

Mr Morrison said this was in relation to "static" gatherings and not train stations, shopping centres or even "markets like Salamanca down in Hobart or things of that nature".

Ms Foromosa said Eumundi being an open air market presented less risk than in shopping centres.

"For many of our storeholders this is their only form of income so we hope people come out and support them," she said.

Meanwhile the Tewantin State School has postponed one of its major event highlights that was set to take place this Friday.

School deputy head Rick Cass said Harmony Day was on hold "due to the government directives around COVID-19".

"To reiterate, this includes all of Friday's activities - the dress-up in cultural outfits, the community lunch, as well as the workshops and concert," Mr Cass said.

"We are still doing some art and craft in class, but we will look to reschedule the main events as soon as possible. Your understanding is appreciated.

"Please stay safe in these uncertain times," Mr Cass said.