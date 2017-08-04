Still time to register before Cane2Coral Fun Run

GET TOGETHER: Take part in the Cane2Coral as a team.

JOIN organisers for the eighth annual Friendlies Cane2Coral Fun Run and Walk on Sunday.

Fun run participants will have spectacular views of our beautiful Coral Sea on the new scenic course as they choose from one of three distances - a half-marathon (21.1km), 10km or 4km - so there is something for everyone.

ROAD CLOSURES

Drivers are to be advised that the following roads will be subject to closure to through traffic on Sunday to accommodate the Friendlies Cane2Coral Fun Run:

Bundaberg Port Rd, Buss St and Marina Dr from 5.50-7.45am

Harbour Esplanade, Zunker St and Sea Esplanade from 6.30-10am

The Esplanade at Bargara from 8.45-11.00am

Fred Courtice Dr from 7am-11am.

Refer to map to see how your area will be affected. Use alternate route. For more information visit www.cane2coral.com.au.

MON REPOS CLOSURES

The public is to be advised that the Mon Repos Walking Track is closed between 6.30am and 10am to pedestrians and bike riders to accommodate the fun Run. Thank you for your patience and support of this worthy event.

CLOSURE AND REOPENINGS

Actual closure and reopening times will be under the direction of the Queensland Police Service and FNQ Security. Roads will be reopened as soon as practicable.

COURSE AND TIMES

The 21.1km event starts at the Bundaberg Port Marina at 6.20am and initially heads towards Bundaberg Port Road for 5.5km then returns to the Port Marina (this part of the circuit will have covered 11.1km). The course then crosses Wallace Creek bridge to Burnett Heads, goes to Sea Esplanade through Mon Repos to finish at Nielson Park.

Road closure of Bundaberg Port Rd, Buss St and Marina Dr is 5.50-7.45am.

The 10km event starts at the Bundaberg Port Marina at 8.45am, crosses Wallace Creek bridge to Burnett Heads, goes down Harbour Esplanade to Zunker St to Sea Esplanade then through Mon Repos, finishing at Nielson Park. Road closure of Harbour Esplanade, Zunker St and Sea Esplanade is 6.30-10.30am.

The 4km event starts at Nielson Park (cnr Fred Courtice Dr and Garretts Way) at 9.30am and goes along the Esplanade to the Basin, up Baxter St and returns to and finishes at Nielson Park. Road closure of the Esplanade in Bargara is 8.45am-11am.

Nielson Park is the finish area for all distance types. Road closure of Fred Courtice Dr is 7am-11am.

GETTING THERE

The 21.1km race starts at Anchor Ave, near the eastern Bundaberg Port Marina Dr roundabout at 6.20am. Half marathon participants are directed to access the start area and parking via Harbour Esplanade and Zunker St (Burnett Heads) as this access will be available at all times up to the start of your event.

The 10km race starts at Anchor Ave, near the eastern Bundaberg Port Marina Dr roundabout at 8.45am. Ten kilometre participants are directed to access the start area and parking via Bundaberg Port Rd between 7.30am-8.45am. Parking attendants will be there to direct traffic and assist with parking.

The 4km participants and spectators are directed to access Nielson Park via Holland St to Garretts Way. Access to parking at Nielson Park will remain open via Holland St and Garretts Way throughout the event. There is plenty of parking for everyone.

PARKING

There is plenty of parking for all distance types within a short walk of the start lines.

Parking signs will clearly direct you to the parking areas and parking marshals will be there to assist you. Please follow their directions.

Click here for more information on getting there, parking and more.

BAG DROP-OFF

There will be the facility to drop off race bags to Bundaberg Surf Life Saving representatives at the 21.1km and 10km starts with the baggage tag from the bottom of your race bib attached. Please drop the bags off early. Please note - there is no bag drop-off facility at the 4km.

WATER STATIONS

There are lots of water stations between your start and the finish - and then another at the finish. They are placed regularly along the course. Plastic cups are provided at each water station and a bottle of water and fruit at the finish.

TOILETS

There are lots of toilets along the course, including public and hired ones.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

If you need any assistance call 000 first if you need it. If you are feeling unwell please ask for help - there are nurses or first-aiders along the course and at the water stations as well as surf lifesavers on bikes along the course. Queensland Ambulance has vehicles on standby. Don't be shy, they are there to help if you need them.

BUSES BACK TO THE START

The buses will run to take you from the finish to your start as soon as the roads have reopened. Announcements will be made at the finish.

LATE CHANGES

If there are any last-minute changes, the Friendlies Cane2Coral team will attempt to get emails to everyone. However, please also keep an eye on Facebook.

It's a fun day for everyone from the serious runner to families getting together for a fun walk, and this year there are cash prizes for teams raising money for their favourite local charity, proudly sponsored by The Waves Sports Club.

You can walk, jog or run in this great community event, which has donated more than $376,841 to local charities.

REGISTRATION

Click here to register online.

Online registrations close at 1pm tomorrow so hurry!

RACE OFFICE AND RACE PACK PICK-UP

Race pack pick-up and cash/Eftpos registrations will be at Impact Community Services, 108 Bargara Rd, Bundaberg, tomorrow from 9.30am-4.30pm.