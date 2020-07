Flames at the Federal Backpackers

Flames at the Federal Backpackers

FOOTAGE has shown flames at the Federal Backpackers building 12 hours after fire crews received calls of smoke in the area.

Fireys spray water on buildings: Fireys spray water on buildings.

The video, captured by NewsMail journalist Mikayla Haupt, shows orange flames still glowing inside the building.

Fire crews have worked tirelessly through the night and this morning to keep the blaze at bay.