Still a chance of severe thunderstorms for Bundy

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning for the Wide Bay area earlier today.

DON’T discount the severe thunderstorm warning yet – the forecast from the weather bureau indicates harsher weather could arrive in Bundy later tonight.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth said while conditions look to be calming down, there was still the chance of severity.

“Current conditions – you’ve got storms in your vicinity,” Mr Markworth said this afternoon.

“It does look like there’s some storms to the south that have been declared severe.

“They do look like they’re petering out a little bit at this stage.

“They could keep going north – which is where they’re heading – towards Bundaberg.

“There’s plenty of potential for severity this afternoon, so even if these ones don’t make it, it is possible you may see some severity later in the afternoon and into the evening.”

The forecast for the weekend was a bit calmer, with conditions ready to settle down a bit as the system responsible for the weather moved offshore.

“Things do look like they’re going to calm down quite a bit – everything’s being generated from an upper trough which is moving offshore,” Mr Markworth said.

“Things don’t look severe for tomorrow at this stage – but still getting a medium chance of showers and storm through the region.

“That’ll gradually ease as we go into the weekend – compared to today and tomorrow it will be less likely that you’ll see rainfall but definitely still a chance.”

Temperatures tomorrow were forecast to sit between 22 and 32 degrees, and shouldn’t exceed 31 through the weekend.