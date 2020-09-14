STICKY FINGERS: 7 thieves who faced Bundy court for stealing

FROM food to phones, sticky fingered stealers who end up in Bundaberg’s court have stolen it all.

Headphones in his pants

Jack William Eion Raar pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in February to stealing a $200 set of headphones.

The court heard Raar went into JB Hi-Fi at Stockland Bundaberg and put them down his pants and left the store without paying for them.

He was ordered to 40 hours of community service.

Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol from hotel bar

Helena Maree Fisher pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in February to two counts of stealing.

One of the incidents involved Fisher reaching over the bar of the Old Bundy Tavern when staff weren’t looking and taking a bottle of rum in January.

She also stole bottles of alcohol from Dan Murphy’s in February.

She was sentenced to seven months imprisonment and was eligible for parole on May 18.

Backpacker caught with booze in his pants

A Belgian backpacker learnt his lesson after mixing in with the wrong crowd.

Sebastien Pierre Libert pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods in Bundaberg Magistrates Court earlier this year.

Libert went to the same bottle shop twice where he stole alcohol by putting it down his pants.

He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $118 restitution.

Woman stuffs Oreos, custard and Tim Tams down pants

Brooke Hayley Reid pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by a court order; failing to stop for police; obstruct police; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; and contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said on June 30, 2017, Reid removed a large Paul’s brand vanilla custard, Oreo biscuits, and two packets of Tim Tams which she put down the front of her pants.

She was not fined because of her existing ‘significant’ SPER debt.

Reid was disqualified from driving for two offences - each two years.

Beer jailed after hiding booze under arms, down pants

Nathan Dennis Walter Beer pleaded guilty to four stealing charges after previous conviction, one charge of failing to dispose a syringe and failing to appear.

The court heard Beer stole bottles of alcohol from Dan Murphy’s by putting them under his armpits and down his pants.

He also stole fishing reels from Tackleworld by putting them under his armpits.

He was sentenced to serve six months imprisonment with an immediate parole eligibility date.

Man who stole tequila in pants a bit ‘drunk’ and ‘silly’

Gary Doolan pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of stealing a bottle of tequila from Liquorland.

Doolan who was representing himself admitted he “was being silly and was a bit drunk”.

He was fined and ordered to pay restitution.

Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

A man, with 57 stealing offences to his name, was sentenced to six months behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of stealing.

In September last year, Brendan John Hodda went to a telecommunications store where he asked what phone was the most expensive before stealing it.

He was also charged with stealing tools from Tofts in 2013.

Hodda was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with a parole release date of April 8, 2020.